Dog attacks: 42 sheep killed in 2 months in Louth

A warning has been issued to Irish dog owners by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) as lambing season gets underway for many sheep farmers across the country.

Issuing the warning, IFA National Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy reminded owners that dogs seen attacking sheep will be shot, and owners held responsible.

“Dog owners can be held responsible for any losses involved in dog attacks on sheep, with serious financial and legal consequences.

Farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying, or about to worry their flock.

Noting that incidents of dog attacks on sheep increase at this time of year, the chairman added:

“In recent weeks we have reports of attacks from all over the country. In county Louth alone, we have reports of 42 sheep killed in the last 2 months.”

Dennehy said marauding dogs can inflict horrendous damage on a sheep flock.

Statistics collated by the IFA indicate that the problem of dog attacks on sheep may be in the order of 300 to 400 attacks per annum, with 3,000 to 4,000 sheep injured and killed.

Data on dog attacks gathered by the IFA shows an average of 11 sheep killed or injured per attack.

The chairman issued a warning to all dog owners of their responsibility to keep their pets are under control at all times.

“Unfortunately, I am taking calls on a frequent basis from sheep farmers around the country who have suffered attacks.

“There are far too many dog owners not taking the responsibility that goes with owning a pet. Dog owners have an obligation to have their dog under control at all times,” he said.

Dennehy reminded all dog owners, including farmers, that it is a legal requirement that they microchip and register their dogs.

He said under the Animal Health and Welfare Act all dogs must be microchipped and registered on an authorised database since March 31, 2016.

The chairman said the IFA has a detailed protocol to help farmers who encounter a dog attack on their sheep flock. The IFA protocol involves an “easy-to- follow 10-point plan of action” covering what a farmer should do following a dog attack or sheep kill.

“Based on the feedback the IFA gets from farmers who have had to deal with a dog attack on their flock, one of the biggest problems is the lack of information on what they should do, who they should contact and where can they get help.”

The IFA protocol deals with these basic questions and also outlines important aspects of the law and how the dog warden service and the Garda can help.