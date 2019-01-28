Dairygold announces contract beans price and malt competition

Dairygold announced a contract price of €210/t for beans for the 2019 harvest season at its tillage conference this afternoon (Monday, January 28).

Liam O’Flaherty, manager of agri-business at Dairygold, said he was delighted to make the announcement, which continued the co-op’s support of the tillage industry. Last season, Dairygold paid farmers a price of €230/t for beans.

Anyone who wishes to avail of the offer should contact their local Dairygold area sales manager.

O’Flaherty stated that he was happy to make two announcements at the conference, along with the contract price Dairygold also announced and a new malting barley competition.

We’ve decided this year that we’re going to announce a malting barley competition to identify the best quality malting barley.

“That will be run in conjunction with the Malting Company of Ireland. We’ll have a panel of judges from Dairygold and the Malting Company of Ireland.”

O’Flaherty identified malting barley as a key part of Dairygold’s business and stated that the competition will very importantly focus on the sustainability of the product produced, aside from just the quality.

This year was the third year of the Dairygold Tillage Conference. Tracy Creasy from Syngenta UK described the breeding programme behind Ireland’s spring barley varieties to the large attendance.