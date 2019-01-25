Dairygold tillage conference this Monday

Supporting sustainable tillage is the theme of this year’s Dairygold annual tillage conference. The event takes place this Monday (January 28) in Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

As more and more chemicals come under threat, tillage farmers are constantly looking for alternative methods of disease control.

Using varieties with high disease resistance is one way of moving towards more sustainable farming practices and Tracy Creasy – Syngenta breeding specialist – will give an insight into breeding quality cereals with desired traits.

Ciarán Collins – Teagasc tillage specialist – will discuss the key management techniques involved in growing a quality crop of malting barley.

R&H Hall grain trader, James Nolan, will take a look at markets and future prospects, while Andy Doyle will discuss protein crops.

Trade stands will be open from 1:00pm at the event centre and the conference itself will be from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

The event is a department of agriculture approved knowledge transfer (KT) event. Representatives from the department will be taking details on the day and the event will count towards one KT meeting for the year.

Date: Monday, January 28;

Time: 2:00pm;

Venue: Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork.