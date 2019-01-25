Unsettled weekend with some spells of rain
Overall, the weather outlook appears to be unsettled and cold for most of next week, according to Met Eireann.
Today (Friday, January 25), will be a mostly cloudy day with patches of light rain and drizzle. Some spells of sunshine will break through as well.
Temperatures will be mild with highs of 9° to 12°. Winds today will be moderate and westerly in direction.
A few breaks in cloud will occur tonight but overall it will remain largely dry. Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 6° to 9°. It will become breezy overnight with fresh southwest winds inland and strong winds along the Atlantic coasts.
The persistent rain will clear in the early afternoon and will be followed by sunshine and scattered showers.
Some showers will be heavy in areas with a risk of hail and thunder. It will turn colder later in the day with temperatures of 5° to 7° by evening. Southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.
The national forecaster predicts that Sunday will start windy with strong and gusty north-west winds.
Most places will be dry with sunny spells. However, showers will affect Atlantic coastal areas and some will be of hail. Afternoon temperatures will be from 5° to 8° with an added wind chill.
Drying conditions will be moderate or poor for the week ahead and there will be limited opportunities for spraying as weather will remain changeable.
Most soils are saturated at the moment and poorly drained soils are waterlogged. Little change is expected for the week ahead.