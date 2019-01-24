HGV ‘on hold’ over improper restraints

Gardai stopped a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) carrying an articulated dumper which apparently did not have adequate restraints to ensure it was properly secured.

The lorry was stopped between the M8 and N24 routes in Co. Tipperary earlier today (Thursday, January 24).

Upon closer inspection, members of An Garda Siochana subsequently found that the driver of the vehicle in question did not have a permit to transport the hefty plant machinery in question.

It was also found that the lorry had defective tyres. The luckless driver was given a court summons to contend with, Gardai confirmed.

Revealing the incident on social media, the An Garda Siochana Tipperary Facebook account stated: “Gardaí in Cahir stopped this HGV carrying an unsecured load on the M8.

The driver didn’t have a permit to carry the load and the tyres had defects.

“The vehicle was grounded, with court to follow,” the statement added.

Recovered tools on public display

Meanwhile, public displays of recently-recovered tools and machinery thought to be stolen are to be held by Gardai this weekend.

Gardai in Carlow recovered a large amount of property which is believed to have been stolen, including: power tools; generators; building tools; and gardening equipment.

In an effort to have the property identified it will be put on public display at a premises on O’Brien Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 F2P3) on Friday afternoon (January 25) between 4:00pm and 10:00pm.

A further display is scheduled for Saturday (January 26) from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

According to Carlow-based members of An Garda Siochana, if you have been the victim of a crime in which such property has been stolen you are invited to come and view the property at the above times.