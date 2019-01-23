‘Distinctive’ classic machinery worth over £100,000 stolen from farm

Police are appealing for witnesses after “distinctive” tractors valued at over £100,000 were stolen from a farm in Yoxall, East Staffordshire, in England.

Sometime between 4:00pm on Friday, January 18, and 12:00pm on Sunday, January 20, thieves forced their way into an outbuilding and took six vintage tractors, according to Staffordshire Police.

It is believed that they used a low loader to transport the vehicles.

Advertisement A green John Deere 4650 tractor with a cab, manufactured around the late 1990s;

A red Massey Ferguson 230 tractor, manufactured in about 1980;

A Massey Ferguson telehandler;

A red Massey Ferguson 135 tractor, in pristine condition with original tyres, manufactured around 1980;

A red Massey Ferguson 342 tractor with a cab, in pristine condition with original tyres;

A red Porsche diesel tractor, manufactured in about 1970. The stolen tractors are described as:

DS Craig Wagstaff from Staffordshire Police said: “The investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone in the Yoxall area who saw anything suspicious or anyone who may have information about the theft to come forward and speak to officers.

“The tractors taken are very distinctive, and we hope that by sharing these photos it will remind any members of the public who may have seen them being moved.