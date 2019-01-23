Milk lorry drivers assist Gardai in battle against rural crime

By David Raleigh

Milk lorry drivers travelling throughout Co. Limerick are helping An Garda Siochana tackle rural crime by reporting any suspicious activity they see on their routes to a dedicated new garda text-alert system.

The six month pilot project, that was launched yesterday (Tuesday, January 22) at Bruff Garda Station, and involves drivers employed by Dairygold, Tipperary Co-op and Kerrygold, Gardai said.

The system has also been created in conjunction Muintir Na Tire – a national voluntary organisation dedicated to promoting the process of community development.

So far, a total of 50 drivers are signed up to the system, Gardai said.

Gardai will also be able to send a text message to the drivers in the event of any suspicious activity reported in the district.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) was also canvassed about the initiative, which is the brainchild of garda David Hennessy, Bruff Garda Station.

“In 2017, I dealt with an incident where a farmer had a quad bike stolen during the night. A truck driver came across the incident and contacted us immediately,” garda Hennessy said.

“The quad bike was recovered by Gardai before the farmer even knew it went missing.

These truck drivers have extensive local knowledge and visit rural locations at unsocial times, like was the case in this incident.

“The assistance that we will receive from our local businesses will hopefully provide us with another valuable tool in making our communities a safer place,” said garda Hennessy.

Sending out a public appeal for assistance in fighting rural crime, the garda added: “If anyone in our communities, not just truck drivers, notices anything suspicious, pick up the phone and call us.”

Separately, there are currently 17 community text alert systems feeding into Bruff Garda Station.

‘Extra pair of eyes’

Garda Hennessy said the drivers will act as an extra pair of eyes for Gardai on rural roads.

“It’s specially aimed at them because they are out in the middle of the night and they will see stuff – that’s the whole idea behind it.

“There are over 50 drivers between the three co-ops and they’re on the move from one area to another, and they’re [seated] up high and have a good vantage point, so they can see where other people can’t see.

When I’m out on patrol at night the only other people I would see are truck drivers, at about 3:00am or 4:00am…and our stats show that’s when the highest rates of crime occur in the Bruff and Limerick area in general.

“There is between a 15% and 20% higher chance of burglaries at night time. From October to the end of March there is always a spike in criminal activity at night time in rural areas.

“There is no major crime issue in Bruff, it’s just that we are starting [it] off here. This is a nationwide plan…and we are piloting it here to see how it works,” he said.

Garda Hennessy said a strong relationship between Gardai and the community is key to tackling rural crime.

Burglary

He agreed the co-operation between the public and Gardai was vital in the apprehension of two criminals who burgled a house in the Bruff District, in which the owner, John O’Donoghue, died of a heart attack as he came upon the raiders.

The late Mr. O’Donoghue, 62, of Toomaline, Doon, collapsed and died in his front yard in August 2015, as he interrupted the two men ransacking his home.

At the inquest hearing last month, it was heard that a number of people helped Gardai track the two suspects who were later convicted of burglary and jailed.

An eircom technician, who had been working in his van in the area at the time, had passed on vital information to Gardai about the men’s getaway car, as well as the two suspects running along the road after they fled the late Mr. O’Donoghue’s house, the hearing heard.

Definitely yes, 100%…We are policing with the help of the public and we are here to serve the public and to look after them.

“In fairness, this initiative has really highlighted that there is huge buy-in from the public in general; and the farming community; and also the three companies involved have given huge supports to this.

“They can see the benefits for themselves and it should be a big deterrent in rural crime,” he added.