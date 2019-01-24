Man killed in farm accident in Co. Clare

A man has been killed in a farm accident in Co. Clare earlier today (Thursday, January 24), Gardai have confirmed.

According to Gardai, the incident occurred on a farm near the village of Cooraclare in the western part of Clare.

It is believed that the man was around the age of 70.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that a farm death has occurred and that an investigation is underway.

No further details are available at this time.

This is the second farm death to occur in the past two weeks.

2 farm deaths in 2 weeks

On Friday night (January 11) a young sheep farmer and father of five children was killed after being struck by debris while felling trees in Co. Donegal.

According to a local county councillor, the man who died – Kevin McElhinney – was from Carndonagh, on the Inishowen peninsula, which is where the incident took place.

Kevin is survived by his partner and his five children.

According to Sinn Fein county councillor Albert Doherty, Kevin’s parents had both recently died, and he “was making a valiant effort to put things right on the farm”.