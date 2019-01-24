Calf health event in Cork has been postponed

Last Monday, January 24, AgriLand reported that three calf health and rearing information days were due to be held this week; two in Kerry and one in Cork.

However, the third of these events, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, January 25, which was due to take place in Donoughmore, Co. Cork, has been postponed, and will now take place next Wednesday, January 30, at 12:00pm, at the same location.

The information day was originally organised by Dan Donovan Ltd, an agri-supplies business based in Berrings, Co. Cork, in association with Bonanza Calf Nutrition.

The event is set to be the third in a series of information days on calf health, each of which was co-organised by Bonanza.

The other two events took place today, Thursday, and yesterday, Wednesday, in Co. Kerry – a farm in Lixnaw played host yesterday, with a Killarney farm hosting the event today.

These two events were organised in association with Kellihers Feed and Agri-Supplies, based in Ballymullen, Tralee.

Dr. Christine Cummins, technical manager at Bonanza Calf Nutrition, was the keynote speaker at both events, and was also scheduled to appear at tomorrow’s postponed event.

Dr. Cummins spoke about such issues as colostrum management, the best feeding regimes, rumen development and the key components in a calve’s first week of life.

The two events also featured live demonstrations, including one dealing with best practice in farm hygiene, which was hosted by dairy specialist Adam Heffernan.