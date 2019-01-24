Guest of honour announced for IFA AGM

The 64th annual Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) AGM is set to take place on Tuesday, January 29 and Wednesday, January 30 in the Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12.

It has been announced that An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will attend the AGM as a guest of honour.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed;

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton;

The Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle. Ministers attending the meeting will include:

At 12:00pm on day one of the AGM, the opening address will be delivered by the IFA president, Joe Healy. Minister Creed will be participating in a questions and answers session at 4:00pm.

At 7:00pm, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will deliver an address to the IFA’s National Council.

Day two

On day two of the AGM, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton and IFA president, Joe Healy, will discuss ‘growing the agri-food sector while addressing the climate challenge’.

At 11:50am, there will be a panel discussion titled: ‘Farming responding to the climate challenge’.

The discussion will be moderated by the IFA’s national environment chairman, Thomas Cooney.

Laura Burke, director general, Environmental Protection Agency;

Dr. Frank O’Mara, director of research, Teagasc;

Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia;

Peter Wehrheim, member of cabinet of the EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan. The following industry personnel will give their perspectives on the matter: