Gardai to hold public displays of recovered tools to find owners
Public displays of recently-recovered tools and machinery thought to be stolen are to be held by Gardai this weekend.
Gardai in Carlow recovered a large amount of property which is believed to have been stolen, including: power tools; generators; building tools; and gardening equipment.
In an effort to have the property identified it will be put on public display at a premises on O’Brien Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 F2P3) on Friday afternoon (January 25) between 4:00pm and 10:00pm.
A further display is scheduled for Saturday (January 26) from 9:00am to 6:00pm.
According to the Gardai, the events will be held in a premises located on the N80 Ring Road on O’Brien Road, in Carlow town.
Quad stolen in Monaghan
Meanwhile, Gardai have appealed for information in relation to a quad stolen from Co. Monaghan in recent days.
The quad in question – a Honda TRX 500 – was stolen on Thursday night last (January 17) from the Emyvale region.
In a statement, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said:
We are investigating the theft of Honda quad TRX 500 from the Mullaghbryan area of Emyvale (not far from the sports complex) on Thursday night, January 17, between the hours of 8:30pm and 11:00pm.
“Did you see anything suspicious that evening or if you have any information that may assist please contact us at Monaghan Garda Station on: 047-77200.”