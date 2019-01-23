Gardai to hold public displays of recovered tools to find owners

Public displays of recently-recovered tools and machinery thought to be stolen are to be held by Gardai this weekend.

Gardai in Carlow recovered a large amount of property which is believed to have been stolen, including: power tools; generators; building tools; and gardening equipment.

In an effort to have the property identified it will be put on public display at a premises on O’Brien Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 F2P3) on Friday afternoon (January 25) between 4:00pm and 10:00pm.

A further display is scheduled for Saturday (January 26) from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

According to Carlow-based members of An Garda Siochana, if you have been the victim of a crime in which such property has been stolen you are invited to come and view the property at the above times.

According to the Gardai, the events will be held in a premises located on the N80 Ring Road on O’Brien Road, in Carlow town.

Advertisement

Quad stolen in Monaghan

Meanwhile, Gardai have appealed for information in relation to a quad stolen from Co. Monaghan in recent days.

The quad in question – a Honda TRX 500 – was stolen on Thursday night last (January 17) from the Emyvale region.

In a statement, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said:

We are investigating the theft of Honda quad TRX 500 from the Mullaghbryan area of Emyvale (not far from the sports complex) on Thursday night, January 17, between the hours of 8:30pm and 11:00pm.