John Deere tractor stolen from yard
Police have put out appeals for information in relation to a stolen John Deere tractor which is believed to have been taken last weekend.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued an appeal over social media.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police in Fermanagh are appealing for information relating to a stolen John Deere 6910 from a yard in Derrylin on Saturday 12th January 2019 at around 9.30pm.”
Anyone with information is asked to use reference number: 864 14/01/19.
Hilux seized over diesel theft suspicions
Meanwhile, south of the border, Gardai have seized a black Toyota Hilux 4X4 vehicle that is suspected of being used in rural criminal activity from a property in Co. Meath.
Gardai from Navan and Ashbourne – along with members of the traffic and drugs units and assisted by Regional Support Unit (RSU) – entered a property in the south of the county with a search warrant and seized the vehicle in question, according to Meath Crime Prevention.
Follow-up enquiries have been conducted and Gardai hope to make an arrest in coming days, the crime prevention page has said via social media.