210 cattle stolen from one owner

The 210 animals were stolen from one herd owner in Co. Meath, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to AgriLand last night.

The livestock were reported stolen in November.

This theft accounted for 60% of all incidents of cattle stolen in 2018, making Co. Meath easily the county with the highest number of animals taken at 232, as AgriLand reported yesterday.

A total of 347 cattle were stolen from farms and yards around Ireland in 2018, according to the department.

11 counties were hit by cattle thieves in 2018, going by the figures of animals reported stolen. These included counties: Cork; Donegal; Galway; Laois; Limerick; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Tipperary; Westmeath; and Wexford.

In a distant second place was Co. Laois which saw 35 animals stolen over the course of the year, with Co. Westmeath the county with the third highest number of stolen livestock – some 25 cattle.

Procedure for reporting stolen livestock

The department noted that all incidents of stolen animals should therefore be reported to An Garda Siochana by the relevant keeper, for investigation.

Where an incident of cattle theft occurs, the owner/keeper of the stolen animals should also notify the appropriate Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) in writing, including details of animals stolen, date of theft and evidence that the incident has been reported to An Garda Siochana.