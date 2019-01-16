New tractor sales held ‘steady’ in 2018 – FTMTA

Sales of new tractors are holding steady. Figures for 2018 have just been released; the overall total is very close to that of the previous year (2017).

The latest registration statistics issued by the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) indicate that the Irish new tractor market declined by less than 2% during 2018.

A total of 1,762 new tractors were registered during 2018. That’s down just 34 units on the figure for 2017 (1,796).

A spokesperson explained: “Given the extremely poor start to the year, with a 29% drop in the key month of January, and the challenging conditions endured by Irish farmers and contractors during 2018 the final outcome is much improved on what might have been feared earlier in the year.”

Telehandler (telescopic handler) registrations saw another busy year, with a total of 374 (new) units registered. That was an increase of some 23% on the previous year (2017).

Advertisement

Wheeled loaders also had a “good year”; 118 (new) units were registered. That represented a 39% increase on 2017.

Backhoe loaders also experienced something of a resurgence. 70 (new) units were registered, versus 52 in 2017 and just 40 in 2016.

Brand-by-brand figures

Don’t forget to check out our report from January 10, in which we revealed brand-by-brand sales figures for 2017.

Why, you might ask, did we reveal brand-by-brand figures for 2017 (rather than 2018)? Official bodies are not permitted to release such data due to EU competition regulations until a full 12 months have elapsed.

Therefore, it will be some time before we are in a position to publish ‘official’ brand-by-brand sales figures for 2018. Stay tuned to AgriLand, however, for ongoing industry-placed estimates.