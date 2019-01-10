Revealed: What is the top-selling tractor in Ireland?

The figures are in; we can reveal which tractor manufacturer topped the sales league in the Republic of Ireland in 2017.

Why, you might ask, are we revealing the brand-by-brand figures for 2017 (rather than 2018)? Official bodies are not permitted to release such data due to EU competition regulations until a full 12 months have elapsed.

We previously brought you our own brand-by-brand estimates/projections for 2017.

Now, with the dawn of 2019, we can reveal the official figures. This data comes from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – Ireland’s collective body for machinery manufacturers, distributors and dealers.

A total of 1,796 new tractors were registered during 2017. That was 4% down on the tally of 1,876 for 2016.

Massey Ferguson was the top-selling brand (400 units or 22.3%).

Next up was John Deere (373 units or 20.8%). In third position was New Holland (330 units or 18.4%).

There was quite a gap between the top three and the remainder. In fourth place was Case IH (151 units or 8.4%), followed by Claas (110 units or 6.1%).

Valtra sold 81 units (4.5%), followed by Deutz-Fahr (64 units or 3.6%), Fendt (55 units or 3.1%) and Landini (54 units or 3%).

Kubota – a relative newcomer to the world of larger tractors – sold 44 units (2.4%).

Next up was Zetor (32 units or 1.8%), Tumosan (31 units or 1.7%) and McCormick (20 units or 1.1%).

SDF (presumably Same in this context, given that Deutz-Fahr figures are counted separately) sold eight units (0.4%). That’s the same tally that was notched up by Ursus.

JCB sold three units (0.2%). The ‘others’ category accounted for 32 sales (1.8%).