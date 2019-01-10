Banner man joins AgriLand news team

Charles O’Donnell, a news journalist from Co. Clare, has joined the AgriLand news team.

Born and bred in the banner county, Charles comes from a farming background, having grown up on a suckler farm in east Clare. He also has family involved in the sheep sector.

Having completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and politics at NUI Galway – where he was a member of the university’s history society – Charles sought out a career in journalism, and has had stints with the Sunday Business Post and DMG Media Ireland.

He has also worked for a community radio station in his native county, where rural and agricultural issues were to the forefront.

Charles’ primary interest has always been politics, which, he says, affects farmers just as much as anything else.

As well as working with AgriLand, he also serves as assistant public relations officer for his local GAA club.

Outside of his journalistic and PR duties, he continues to work on the family farm when he makes the trip home for weekends.