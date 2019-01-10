Tractor sales: Who topped one of Europe’s biggest markets in 2018?

John Deere topped the new tractor market in France – one of western Europe’s largest markets – in 2018. However, the gap between it and New Holland shrunk (compared with 2017).

That’s according to a report by Gros Tracteurs Passion.

The French outlet says that John Deere notched up a market share figure of 18.5%. New Holland followed closely in second place, with 18.2%.

Next up – in third position – was Fendt (13.1%). Fourth position went to Claas (11.1%), followed in fifth position by Massey Ferguson (9.2%).

Case IH was in sixth position (8.6%). Next up were Valtra (6.6%); Kubota (5.2%); Deutz-Fahr (3.7%); Same (1.2%); Landini (0.9%); and McCormick (0.8%).

The ‘others’ category accounted for 2.9%.

Total tractor sales

A total tally of 33,151 new (agricultural) tractors – across all categories – were registered in France last year (2018). That’s a significant drop of 13.3% compared to 2017.

According to Gros Tracteurs Passion, “peak registrations” were witnessed in late 2017, due to the imminent arrival of the so-called ‘Mother Regulation’.

Looking at the market solely for ‘standard’ tractors, a less substantial 6% drop was evident (comparing 2018 to 2017). 21,123 new ‘standard’ tractors were registered in 2018 (compared to 22,483 in 2017).

In contrast, the market for ‘narrow’ tractors (typically for use in vineyards and orchards) fell by a hefty 27.5% (2,939 registrations in 2018, compared to 4,054 in 2017).

Source of the data

The data is ultimately compiled by Axema – the French trade association of the agricultural equipment industry.

Axema has 240 companies within its ranks. It claims to represent 90% of the agricultural equipment sector in France.

Most of its member firms are businesses with sales of up to €15 million per year. However, it’s also home to a significant number of importers and manufacturers with an annual turnover of over €30 million.