Video: ‘Agri Einsteins’ under microscope at BT Young Scientist 2019

A total of 30 groups of young, aspiring agri innovators have opted to take their ideas to the next level – showcasing them at the 55th annual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2019.

The event – which is taking place at the RDS in Dublin – was buzzing yesterday (Wednesday, January 9) as more than 1,000 students from across the island descended on the venue to set up their projects and begin preparations for the days ahead.

In a rousing speech to a packed house of young scientists, the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, officially opened the BTYSTE.

Speaking on the projects put forward by students, President Higgins said: “We in Ireland are so gifted to have so many young people in this country who give us the prospect of becoming problem solvers, critical thinkers and persistent learners.

“Citizens who are essential in the crafting of a shared and better future for all who share this fragile planet.”

Speaking to the students, President Higgins commented: ”Between you, you have produced a vast body of impressive work, so much of which deserves to be considered at the highest level.”

Concluding, President Higgins said: “It is a contribution to the urgent measures that we must take together if we are to solve the world’s most pertinent problems – which are now at a point of crisis.”

The winner(s) of the BTSTE 2019 will be announced at a special awards ceremony tomorrow, January 11.

The overall prize winner(s) will be presented with a cheque for €7,500, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and will go forward to represent Ireland at the 31st EU Contest for Young Scientists in Bulgaria this September.

There are 550 projects on show at this year’s exhibition across four categories: technology; biological and ecological; social and behavioural sciences; and chemical, physical and mathematical sciences.

This year’s projects cover a wide variety of topics, from climate change to gender diversity and everything in between.

Judging began yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, January 9) and the exhibition remains open to the public until Saturday, January 12.