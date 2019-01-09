Man tragically killed in Mayo shed accident
A man in his 50s has been killed in a shed accident in Co. Mayo earlier today (Wednesday, January 9), An Garda Siochana has confirmed.
The incident took place in a yard near the village of Ballindine at approximately 4:15pm this afternoon, a Garda representative told AgriLand.
It is believed that the man in question was hit by part of a roof during the demolition of a shed.
The man’s body was purportedly taken to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, where a post mortem is to take place tomorrow.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been informed of the incident and investigations are underway.
This incident marks the first farm fatality of 2019.
15 farm-related deaths in 2018
The news comes just days after the HSA released its statistics for work-place fatalities during 2018.
Figures released yesterday (Tuesday, January 8) show that 37 people were killed in work-related accidents in 2018, a decline of 23% on 2017.
CEO of the HSA, Dr. Sharon McGuinness noted that, with 15 fatalities – which represents 41% of total fatalities – farming had far too many for a sector that employs just 6% of the workforce.