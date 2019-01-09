220ac property sees former intensive sheep and beef farm on the market

A unique opportunity to purchase a 220ac roadside farm for sale has come on the market in Faha, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.

The property is convenient to all natural amenities of the mid-Waterford area. It is located just off the N25 Cork to Waterford road at Faha, while Kilmacthomas is only 4km in distance, Dungarven is 20km away and Waterford is 30km.

The Waterford area is renowned for equestrian pursuits, while sporting enthusiasts can enjoy the Waterford Hunt, Dungarvan Harriers, Dungarvan Foxhounds and Dungarvan Farmers Hunt which are all in the catchment area as well.

Prime location

The property is a former sheep and beef farm. It is situated on an elevated site with panoramic views of the Comeragh Mountains and surrounding countryside.

As well as the land, the property boasts a dwelling, yard and farm buildings (located adjacent to the residence). The land itself divides naturally into four roadside divisions.

It is for sale in five lots: Lot 1: 72.106ac;

Lot 2: 103.15ac with residence and farm buildings;

Lot 3: 29.3ac;

Lot 4: 15.36ac;

Lot 5: The entire 220ac.

All lots are excellent quality permanent pasture and are laid out in good-sized divisions for easy management, which have been farmed to a highest standard by the tenants.

The land has extensive road frontage on two roads.

The farm buildings include: a slatted house; two walled silage pits; a purpose built sheep shed; a six span hayshed; and a range of cutstone slated out-buildings, currently lambing pens – which is also suitable for use as stables.

Advertisement

The residence is a two-storey house which is in need of some refurbishment.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a kitchen and two reception rooms, while the first floor includes three bedrooms and a bathroom.

For any horticulture enthusiast, the outside area offers a walled garden providing a blank canvas for growth and innovation.

Further information

The sale is on the behalf of The Estate of the late Mr. Tom Connors and is being facilitated by Harty and Co. Auctioneers.

The sale – unless previously sold – is by public auction on March 6, 2019 at 2:30pm at The Park Hotel, Dungarven, Co. Waterford.

Viewing of the property in advance is strictly by appointment only through the estate agents.

To note, 178ac of the farm is leased up to December 31, 2024. Tenants of the lease will not be affected. As well, 23ac is leased to December 31, 2019.