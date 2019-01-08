47ac residential farm offers commercial and agricultural potential

A 47.07ac residential farm is currently on the market, located in Pouleen, Tarbert, Co. Kerry – just outside Ballylongford village.

According to Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Consulting, the property has views over the Shannon estuary and Carrigafoyle Castle.

Ballylongford village boats a local economy towards tourism, farming and fishing. The village hosts an oyster festival, the highlight of which is the oyster swallowing competition.

Ballylongford is situated 2.5km from the property, while Tarbert is 7.5km and Listowel is 14km.

Top-quality land

The land is in one block, of top quality, well fenced, and very well maintained, noted Eamonn. It also has a central farm roadway. It is currently all in grass and is used for grazing livestock.

There is a farmyard present with a number of disused sheds -including a three-bay shed – and outhouses. All are in good condition.

The farm was originally a former dairy farm and this may offer future development potential.

“I am expecting a lot of local interest,” commented Eamonn.

“The land market in that area is traditionally very active; [the property] might suit as a starter farm for a young trained farmer or a hobby farmer.”

The property comes with a three-bed bungalow dwelling, in excellent condition, refurbished and modernised in the last few years.

It would make an ideal family home in an idyllic rural setting. The bungalow includes oil-fired central heating.

The property is for sale by private treaty and is set for price on application.

However, it is available for sale in one or more lots: the house and yard; the land only; or the entirety.