Small holding on 8ac offers site potential for €12,500/ac

A small 8ac holding is currently on the market, located at Gortneskehy, Araglen, Kilworth, Co. Cork and close to the border of Co. Tipperary.

The holding, according to Michael Dorgan Auctioneers and Valuers, is of high quality and is situated only a short drive from Ballyporren (6.5km) and Araglen (1.7km), as well as being only 15 minutes from the M8 motorway and 40 minutes from the Jack Lynch Tunnel (47km).

Convenient locations include: Ballysaggart (11km); Kilworth (12km); Mitchelstown (16km); Lismore (19km); Cahir (24km); and Clonmel (35km).

Unique lifestyle opportunity

Jeremiah Colbert, the sole agent looking after the sale, describes the site as having been “purchased many years ago by the current owner as a pastime / hobby farm as such and is now looking to move on, influenced by the improved market”.

The property contains 8ac of agricultural land, as well as 308m of road frontage. Present also is a steel portal frame agricultural building and a cattle crush and holding pen.

“During their ownership the vendor has added water and electricity supplies to the property,” commented Jeremiah.

The holding provides a unique lifestyle opportunity.

The site is for sale by private treaty. The guide price is €100,000.