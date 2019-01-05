Nollaig na mBan: MEP to attend midlands charity fundraiser

MEP and first Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness will be guest speaker tomorrow (Sunday, January 6) at a special Nollaig na mBan fundraising luncheon for Midlands Simon to be held at Glasson Country House Hotel and Golf Club in Athlone.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s event, McGuinness said this special event will raise funds for a very important cause in the midlands where Simon is currently supporting 30 families, the majority of whom are single-parent families led by women.

In total, Simon works with more than 150 people at any one time in counties Westmeath, Longford, Offaly and Laois.

Commenting on the charity, McGuinness said: “The work of the Midlands Simon community has been selected as an example of how best to support people who are homeless and who have mental health support needs in a project funded by the European Commission.

“The organisation is to be commended for this,” she said.

Human needs are often complex and it is critically important that the mental health side is looked after as part of the whole issue.

She said credit was due to the many volunteers who are helping to make the event a success.

Nollaig na mBan

The MEP highlighted the importance of acknowledging the significance of Nollaig na mBan, the Irish translation of “Women’s Christmas” or the feast of the Epiphany – the traditional end to Christmas festivities.

“Celebrating women’s role and accomplishments is important. 2018 marked the 100th anniversary since women achieved the right to vote.

“To young women today that may seem so far into the past as to be irrelevant to their lives today,” she said.

However, it’s important to stop and remember, reflect, celebrate the achievements and look to the future.