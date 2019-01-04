Revenue issues warning of fake call scammers

Revenue has issued a warning about scammers claiming to be from the authority who have been making fraudulent phone calls to members of the public.

In a statement, the Irish tax and customs authority said:

“Revenue has become aware of a number of individuals who received phone calls from a person purporting to work in Revenue advising that a tax refund is due, demanding the immediate payment of a tax bill or stating that a criminal case is being taken against the individual.

“This person is not calling from Revenue.

If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from Revenue about which you have any doubts, particularly if the call is unexpected, you should contact your Revenue office.

The statement detailed that, if one should receive contact demanding payment of tax about which raises any doubt, the Collector General’s Division can be contacted on: 1890-203070; or 01-7383663.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to these types of fraudulent phone calls should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert the Gardai, Revenue has warned.

“It is important to point out that these types of scams in no way involve Revenue’s systems or security.”

Farmers preyed on by fraudsters

Such types of fraudsters have previously targeted farmers directly.

In 2017, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) issued warnings to farmers to be on their guard against fraudsters targeting the agriculture sector.

Apparently, fraudsters are preying on farmers or those in the agriculture sector who are completing their tax returns, the UFU said.