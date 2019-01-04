2 solar farm proposals get ‘green’ light

Plans for two separate solar farms have been given the go-ahead by authorities recently in counties Offaly and Tipperary, according to local reports.

Engie Developments Ireland had submitted proposals for a 30ha farm of solar panels, with provisions also made for CCTV, security fencing and a control building in Clara, according to local radio station Midlands 103.

These were purportedly approved by Offaly County Council, though with numerous conditions attached. Also, appeals can still be lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Meanwhile, in Co. Tipperary, a 9.4ha solar farm is apparently after getting the green light by An Bord Pleanala, having previously been refused planning permission by Tipperary County Council.

Tipp FM has reported that the project, earmarked for Ardfinnan in the south of the county, had the council’s decision overturned by the planning authority last month.

The proposed farm is planned by Premier Solar Ltd, a Co. Cork based firm.

Tipperary County Council originally refused permission during the summer months of 2017 over concerns relating to a solar farm’s effects on local residential amenities.