Superb quality agricultural land with equestrian facilities on 5.68ac

On the market for an interested land owner is the opportunity to purchase 5.68ac of superb quality agricultural land with equestrian facilities.

This convenient site is located in Tullaghanduff, Geesala, Co. Mayo and is currently being looked after by Fox & Gallagher.

The property is located within a few minutes drive to the village of Geesala, (c.3km), which provides a few amenities such as a hotel, two pubs, a post office, a church, a community centre and two shops.

Every year in August the Geesala Festival takes place, with the main event of the festival the annual horse racing on the beach at Doolough.

Additional activities can include events such as horse racing and showjumping, a sheep show and a dog show, as well as showings for horses and ponies – much to the appeasement of any equine lover and owner.

Well maintained facilities

The site is located on a brilliant setting with excellent views to the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

There are a few facilities on the land including:

A fenced horse track;

Three paddocks (two of them with water connection and one with a horse hut);

(two of them with water connection and one with a horse hut); A stable for the horse; and

An American-style horse barn.

The facilities are perfectly fenced and externally lighted. There is site potential while also comprising a septic tank on site.

The land is for sale with an asking price of €120,000.