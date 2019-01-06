Call for Government action on below-cost selling

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on the Government to follow in the footsteps of its French counterpart and take action to deal with below-cost selling of produce.

Paul Brophy, IFA horticulture chairman, said that the members had been campaigning on below-cost selling and the grocery goods regulations for the last seven to eight years. “We have to keep fighting and generally shoppers are sympathetic on the issue.”

He praised the stance taken by Laois-based retailer Clelands’ supermarkets which said it would not insult the farming community by selling below-cost produce.

“We believe that selling fresh produce for less than it costs to produce gives the consumer the impression that the farmers are deliberately charging more than they should for the product,” Alex Cleland told AgriLand.

The statement followed an accusation of ‘gross hypocrisy’ levelled at Marks & Spencer by IFA president Joe Healy for slashing the price of fresh produce.

It is great to see a retailer taking this stand and I hope that people will support them.

Calling for Government intervention, the IFA chairman said banning below-cost selling would not only support farmers but would also help keep small shops open in rural areas.