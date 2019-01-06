Teagasc to host conference on ‘Once a Day Milking’

The Horse and Jockey Hotel in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, is the venue for the ‘Once a Day Milking’ Conference organised by Teagasc for January 15.

According to the organisation, the event will be of interest to farmers and agri-advisors who are keen to learn more about the once-a-day (OAD) milking option.

The conference will be led by Brian Hilliard, a Teagasc dairy advisor, based in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, who also hosts a discussion group on OAD milking for farmers in the south of the country.

There is a growing level of interest in the OAD system. Many farmers are looking at different options to keep the workload on farms manageable, especially on those farms that have expanded their dairy enterprise.

The conference – which is free of charge – is scheduled for between 1:00pm and 4:30pm, and will hear from three farmers who will share their experiences of milking once-a-day.

Gillian O’Sullivan, from Waterford, will talk about the 10 seasons that they have been milking once a day, while Co. Cork farmer Declan White will speak about OAD milking in a large herd.

The conference will be divided into three sessions, with the first two speakers addressing the first session. The later sessions will also include experts from Teagasc.

In the second session, which is themed on ‘Transitioning to once a day milking’, Ed Payne, a Co. Roscommon farmer, will outline how he went about making that transition, while Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom will speak on the milk production and financials for OAD milking.

Reducing the milking frequency of a cow will reduce her daily milk yield, milk solids yield, [and] will result in increased milk protein and milk composition and improve animal health and fertility.