LAMMA 2019: Manitou previews new, smaller telescopic loader

Although Manitou was keen to promote the re-badging of Mustang skid-steer loaders in its own red livery at LAMMA 2019, the machines remained unchanged (even down to keeping the same model numbers).

Another eye-catching exhibit on the stand was the MLA-T 516-75H articulated telescopic loader (pictured).

This model is believed to be produced by the company’s Gehl subsidiary.

The new Manitou has a capacity of 1.6t and a maximum lift height of 4.9m. The overall weight is approximately 5t. It is fitted with a 74hp Deutz engine, which is coupled to a two-speed hydrostatic transmission (20kph top speed).

A three-speed transmission is available as an option, which results in a 30kph top speed. The lower gearing on both transmissions is limited to about 8kph.

Options include a “high-flow” hydraulic pump, which delivers 114L/min (the standard unit delivers just 70L/min). ‘HydraGlide’ ride control is also available. Auxiliary hydraulics, at both the front and rear, can also be specified.

Manitou line-up

This is the second articulated telescopic loader in Manitou’s new range.