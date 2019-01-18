500 sheep stolen from Norfolk field in overnight raid
An appeal has been made by police for witnesses following the theft of approximately 500 sheep from a field in England.
Making the appeal, Norfolk Police confirmed that the animals were stolen from a field off the A47 at East Tuddenham, in the east of the country.
According to the police, criminals stole the sheep from a field at approximately 9:00pm on Tuesday night (January 15).
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting Op Solve and crime number 36/3983/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800-555-111,” the statement added.
Thefts of large quantities of sheep such as this, though rare, are not unheard of. Last year, some 338 lambs were stolen from a farm along the east English coast.
210 cattle stolen from one owner
Meanwhile, in Ireland, 210 cattle were stolen from a single owner in Co. Meath, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed to AgriLand.
The livestock were reported stolen in November.
A total of 347 cattle were stolen from farms and yards around Ireland in 2018, according to the department.