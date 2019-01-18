Macra elections: North West candidate declares

A new candidate has declared his intentions to run for the position of Macra na Feirme North West vice-president.

Fergus O’Rourke, a member of Carrigallen Macra in Co. Leitrim, has announced his decision to run for the role last night (Thursday, January 17).

The announcement was made at a county executive meeting of Leitrim Macra.

An agricultural advisor from Carrigallen, O’Rourke is the assistant treasurer for his local branch.

In a statement last night, he said: “I wish to acknowledge the kind words and encouragement from my fellow Leitrim Macra members.

“I look forward to meeting everyone on the campaign ahead.”

O’Rourke will be contesting the election with Mayo man Shane Quigley.

Quigley, from Castlebar Macra, revealed his candidacy back in November, announcing: “Following all the great support I’ve had over the last few weeks I have decided to run for North West Macra vice president.”

The North West vice president is elected by macra branches from Connacht as well as those from the three Ulster counties in the Republic.

Elections

All three vice-president positions will now be contested, with two candidates having declared so far from both the North West and Munster, with four candidates so far set to take to the campaign trail in Leinster.