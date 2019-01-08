Cavan candidate launches bid for national Macra president

At the north west Macra na Feirme meeting on Monday, January 7, Ramor and Cavan Macra member Thomas Duffy launched his campaign for the 37th Macra president (2019-2021).

At 27 years old, Duffy is a member of the Virginia Show Society where he has worked with the dairy section for a number of years.

Duffy has a degree in Sustainable Agriculture from DKIT and a masters in Environmental Management from UCD. He has been part of Ramor Macra since he was 17.

Duffy is a partner in a 95-cow spring-calving dairy herd with his father, Ned, and mother, Kathleen, in south-east Cavan.

He works part time as a private agricultural advisor and is currently the national chairman of Macra na Feirme.

He spent two years as Cavan’s national council representative on the National Executive Committee.

He has lobbied both nationally and at the EU level for fair representation for both young farmers and those in disadvantaged areas.

He was a finalist in the Young Farmer of the Year competition, receiving the adjudicators award for his work on the farm outside Virginia in Co. Cavan.

He has also recently completed a leadership course through Macra Skillnet and accredited by UCC.

Thomas outlined his presidential platform, focusing on his successful record of promoting transparency and being the voice of young people in agriculture and rural youth.

As president, Duffy said he would “continue to drive the voice of Macra as the main voice of rural youth in the Irish media”.