Brand new ‘Fiat’ tractor lands in Ireland…in the midlands

A ‘Fiat Centenario Limited Edition‘ tractor has arrived in Ireland. It’s sitting in the forecourt of WR Shaw (Tullamore, Co. Offaly).

The tractor in question is a T5.120 Fiat 100 Centenario (pictured above and below). The Fiat-themed colour scheme is intended to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Fiat tractor. Anniversary celebrations kicked off last year (2018).

In fact, New Holland has created ‘Fiat Centenario Limited Edition’ versions of several current (production) tractors – not just the T5.120.

The commemorative tractors are actually available in six utility, specialist and crawler models – namely the T5.120 EC (pictured here), T5.115, T4.110F with cab, T4.110LP ROPS, T4.110FB ROPS and TK4.110 ROPS.

A New Holland spokesperson explained: “These have specially-designed liveries and decals that incorporate elements of the Fiat tractor heritage.”

According to Shaws, the machine pictured above is “one of only 100 specially-made New Holland tractors to mark the anniversary”.

It’s worth noting that the first Fiat tractor rolled off the assembly line in 1918 – 101 years ago. The Model 702 (pictured below) was developed to address the labour shortage in farming as World War I reached its final stages.

Advertisement

Also, in a bid to mark last year’s major milestone, New Holland unveiled a ‘concept’ that embodied what a Fiat tractor would look like in the modern era.

The machine was unveiled at November’s EIMA 2018 show in Bologna, Italy.

This ‘Fiat Centenario’ concept tractor (pictured below) was inspired by the Fiat/Fiatagri Series 90 (or 90 Series, as many refer to it) and created by CNH Industrial’s Design Centre.

According to New Holland, it “revisits the iconic tractor range, updating its design with the flowing lines of today’s modern tractors”.