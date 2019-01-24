700 ANC appeals lodged for 460 townlands to date

Farmers who have not yet lodged an ANC appeal, but wish to do so, have been urged to continue “without delay”.

This is according to the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) National Rural Development chairman, Joe Brady.

According to a statement from the IFA, around 700 appeals have been lodged by farmers. Appeals have been registered for a total of 460 townlands.

Brady explained: “It’s important that the farmers are provided with all the information relevant to the appeal and that the process involves on-ground analysis, reviews the information on how the area was assessed, and gives a timescale for the completion of the appeals process.”

He advised farmers who are appealing to tick the ‘ANC box’ on the upcoming 2019 BPS application which will qualify them for payment should they succeed with their appeal.

Advertisement

ANC review

Brady’s comments come as the redesigned Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) Scheme for 2019 was revealed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, in November of last year, revealing changes in areas now eligible under the programme.

Under the reviewed scheme, based on identifying townlands that are considered to be constrained by reference to a range of biophysical criteria set out at EU level, approximately 98% of currently eligible townlands will remain eligible under the new scheme.

In addition, over 2,000 townlands now also have eligible land under the scheme for the first time in 2019.

However, some 700 townlands – spread across the country – will no longer be eligible for the ANC scheme in 2019, having being eligible in 2018.