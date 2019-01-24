Average power of new tractors sold in the UK climbs to 167hp

As we previously reported, 12,102 new agricultural tractors were registered in the UK during 2018. That’s according to data from the UK-based AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association).

According to the AEA, the slight overall growth in registrations was primarily at the top end of the power range.

About 600 more tractors over 180hp were registered in 2018 than in the previous year – an increase of 18%.

Below that level, the number of machines declined. Most of the drop was witnessed in the 140-180hp segment and in the under-100hp ranges. Between 100 and 140hp there was little change.

The AEA says that the 140-180hp segment “performed well in 2017”, which may “explain some of the fall in 2018”.

Continuing an ongoing trend, the average power of new tractors (over 50hp) registered during 2018 rose. In 2017, it stood at 162.2hp. By 2018, the figure increased to 166.6hp.

The total power sold last year was just over two million horsepower (2,000,000hp) – the first time this level was reached since 2012.

At a regional level, the market was stronger in the north of England than in the south, although the best performing region was the East Midlands, where nearly 200 extra machines were registered.

There were declines in the southern regions and East Anglia, as well as in Scotland. Wales and Northern Ireland saw increased registrations, though, along with northern regions of England.

Republic of Ireland

Meanwhile, data from the FTMTA (Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association) shows that a total of 1,762 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland during 2018.

That’s down just 34 units on the figure for 2017 (1,796).