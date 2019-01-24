Fifth of 6 ‘Working Wonders’ revealed: It’s going to the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

A tractor belonging to David Cooney is the fifth of six short-listed ‘Working Wonders’ that will feature at next month’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show – as part of a country-wide competition.

Last week’s short-listed winner – David’s entry – is a Case IH MX135, which dates from the turn of the millenium (2000).

David explained that his father – Peter – bought the tractor in April 2003 from Pat Costello, a well-known salesman in TFM (Templetuohy Farm Machinery).

“He was on the look out for an MX for a while at that stage,” he explained.

I was only seven years old when this tractor arrived; I don’t really remember life without it.

Based in Ballinabrackey, Co. Meath, the tractor is a seasonal worker. It’s showing 12,200 hours on the clock; it spends most of its time with a round baler in tow.

“I reckon she has probably done close to 160,000 bales – but I couldn’t say for sure,” he remarked.

David outlined that the tractor has worked land in several counties: Meath; Westmeath; Offaly; and Kildare.

“We do a lot of work in all these areas,” David explained.

It would be frightening to add up the acres she has baled in her day.

David explained why he is so passionate about this ‘Working Wonder’.

“The cab layout is excellent; you could nearly bale blind-folded in a Case. It’s always easy to get the right gear in them as well.”

Commenting on the tractor’s ability to perform, David said: “Power; power; power. The engine has never had to be looked at or touched on this one. It’s just a great tractor; it looks right; it feels right; it sounds right.”

Concluding, he added: “There has never been an implement on the back of it that’s killed it for power.”

What happens now?

David’s tractor was short-listed from last week’s entries, because it attracted the most online votes (on the competition page on the FTMTA’s website). Anyone and everyone can vote.

David, along with the owners of the other five short-listed tractors, gets FTMTA merchandise and, additionally, three pairs of tickets for the show. All six tractors will then be transported to and from the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show – free of charge – where they will be shown for the duration of the three-day event.

And, if that’s not enough, a full (free) valet service will be provided for each of the short-listed tractors – to ensure that they’re looking their best for the event.

Visitors attending February’s show will be asked to vote – by simply dropping tokens or wrist-bands into the relevant collection point (placed beside each of the six short-listed tractors) at the event.

Voting will close on the third day (Saturday, February 8) of the show – at noon. The overall winner will be announced before the event draws to a close – later that day.

The grand (€3,000) prize…

The lucky (overall) winner will then get his or her hands on €3,000 worth of tyres – kindly sponsored by FTMTA member firm AgriGear (based in Bailieborough, Co. Cavan).

It should be noted that no more entries can be processed; more entries were received than had been anticipated. However, you can still vote for the sixth and final short-listed ‘Wonder Wonder’. To vote, click here.