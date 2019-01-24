Farm labour in short supply as calving season approaches

With calving season approaching, farmers who may be under-employed on their own land are being reminded that there may be opportunities for work on other farms.

According to the Farm Relief Services (FRS) Network, this type of work may be very suitable for some farmers, if they were aware of the options, and would allow them to use their skills to pick up some extra income.

Farmers have a real opportunity each spring to use their skills and take up available seasonal, flexible and conveniently-located work.

According to the FRS Network, potential workers from Europe are not coming here in the same numbers as they would have previously – as they are more likely to find work at home – which shortens the labour supply here.

On top of that, potential workers from outside the European Economic Area with the required skills are difficult to source, according Peter Byrne, CEO of the FRS Network.

The supply of suitable workers is unfortunately falling short. The jobs at this time of year are short term and we feel that this would suit many individuals who are under-employed through their own enterprises and have the capacity to earn outside their own farms.