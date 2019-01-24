310hp McCormick cuts a path to February’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

The biggest, most powerful tractor ever to carry the McCormick name will be exhibited at next month’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show (February 7, 8 and 9).

This 310hp, 10.8t tractor is aimed at large tillage farmers and contractors who need a power unit that can “turn its hand to transport operations as well as heavy field work”.

Will Doyle, McCormick area sales manager for Ireland, explained: “You have a bullet-proof ZF stepless transmission coupled to an FPT engine that’s renowned for its power/torque characteristics and efficient use of fuel.

“Plus, you have a Carraro suspended front axle and Bosch Rexroth hydraulics, so its technical credentials are second to none.

These are topped off by a cab designed, engineered and built by McCormick manufacturer Argo Tractors to provide a comfortable working environment and a commanding view all around the tractor.

A 5.5t front and 12t rear (three-point) linkage are part of the standard specification.

According to Will, the tractor is ideal for large-scale tillage operations or for operating a wide triple-section mower-conditioner or a big self-loading forage wagon.

Advertisement

Also on show at the event will be the newly-launched 141hp McCormick X7.440 P6-Drive four-cylinder tractor.

Preparation work

Meanwhile, preparations are ongoing for the show (at Punchestown Event Centre, Naas, Co. Kildare). The FTMTA says that the 2019 installment is set to be the “biggest yet”.

It says that the trend of increased indoor exhibition space during recent years will continue.

Gary Ryan, the association’s chief executive, said: “As well as a significant level of interest from first-time exhibitors, the show is also in a position to facilitate a dramatic increase in the maximum allowable size of individual stands.