Dairy income securing meeting to cover nitrates and costs

An upcoming information meeting titled ‘Planning to secure your Income from Dairy Farming’ will take place next Monday, January 28, in the Hotel Kilmore, Co. Cavan, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

The event is being run jointly by Lakeland Dairies and the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA); however, it has been stressed that all farmers are welcome to attend.

Speakers at the meeting will include: vice-president of the ACA, Tom Canning; Lakeland Dairies members relations, Adrian McKeague; and Macra na Feirme, land mobility manager, Paddy Brady.

Maximising milk price;

Reducing costs on farms;

Dealing with nitrate regulations;

Planning for the spring;

Details on Lakeland’s new mobility programme will be discussed also. The speakers at the event will offer practical advice on issues including:

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, ACA vice-president, Tom Canning, urged all existing and new entrant dairy farmers to attend the information meeting.

“There’s currently a lot of concern among dairy farmers who have expanded cow numbers and are not seeming to be making any progress and there’s also a lot of uncertainty in relation to stronger restrictions coming in terms of nitrates.”