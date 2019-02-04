Auction report: Trailers, tankers and more change hands in Castlerea

A clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – took place on Saturday (February 2).

The sale was held close to Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries came chiefly from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly.

The auctioneer was Micheal Doyle.

We’ve already brought you reports detailing what the tractors, foragers and trailed mower-conditioners fetched. Now, in this article, we focus on the other machinery.

Advertisement

Some of the lots were subject to VAT; i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer price. It’s specified in each caption (below) whether or not VAT applied.

Buyer’s commission was 5% (plus VAT) on lots with a hammer price of up to €10,000. It was 3% (plus VAT) on lots with a hammer price over €10,000.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.