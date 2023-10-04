The French national championships for the Limousin cattle breed are taking place this week as part of the Sommet de l’Élevage livestock show in France.

This is the fourth time the livestock show hosted the national breed championships which will see approximately 400 Limousin cattle from 140 different herds compete in their respective classes over the course of four days.

As well as the show, an auction of elite breeding Limousin stock will take place on Thursday, October 8, when the judging for the day has concluded.

The Limousin breed is native to France but is also very popular in Ireland with Limousin sires used on both suckler and dairy cows.

The breed is often chosen by farmers as it combines maternal qualities with impressive carcass performance also.

Other facts on Limousin cattle in France

Limousin is France’s number one beef breed in terms of growth in numbers over the last 10 years.

Since 2013, the number of Limousin cows in France has increased by 130,000 head or 12% despite a decrease in the overall national beef herd.

There are over 1.1 million Limousin cows in France which accounts for 30% of the national beef cow herd.

The breed is also popular in terms of French exports of breeding cattle with over 2,000 head of Limousin cattle exported for breeding every year over the past five years.

According to the Sommet organisers, there are approximately 30,000 Limousin cattle farms in

France, directly employing 45,270 farmers and their staff.

The breed is the most popular beef breed in several regions of France such as Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitania and Brittany according to Base de données nationale d’identification (BDNI).

Limousin cattle can be found in over 80 countries around the world, and are most often seen in

countries with an emphasis on grazing.