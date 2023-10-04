Dairygold has confirmed its prices for 2023 harvest cereals, following a meeting of its board yesterday (Tuesday, October 3).

The prices range from €210/t for barley, up to €430/t for oilseed rape (including VAT).

Quality adjustments are made as per cereal purchasing terms and conditions. Where premiums apply, the prices announced are inclusive of the premiums, based on minimum purchase terms, Dairygold said.

Premiums apply for barley, wheat, oats, and contract malting barley.

The prices are outlined below (all prices shown reflect the price per tonne): Crop Price excl. VAT Price incl. VAT at 5% Moisture Barley €200 €210 20% Wheat €210 €220.50 20% Oats €195 €204.75 20% Contracting malting barley €290 €304.50 20% Beans €285 €299.25 20% Non-contract beans €255 €267.75 20% Oilseed rape €410 €430.50 9%

Dairygold said that this year’s harvest was “one of the most challenging seasons in recent years”.

“It is testament to our growers that they managed to complete field work during very challenging conditions and deliver cereals to satisfactory standards,” the business said.

According to Dairygold, grain markets have fallen in 2023, based on the global supply and demand balance “realigning”.

“Dairygold…has again demonstrated its support and commitment to its cereal growers in 2023, by paying strong prices at harvest.

“2023 has also seen a high level of supply of beans, which was underpinned by Dairygold offering a minimum contract price,” the company said.

Dairygold also said that it is committed to maximising the use of native Irish cereals across its feed range, and will continue to explore opportunities to include more native grains in formulations.

Dairygold said it would seek out value-add markets to deliver greater returns to its growers.

Commenting on Dairygold’s price offering for grain, the its agribusiness general manager, Liam O’Flaherty, gave credit to suppliers who worked in difficult conditions this harvest season.

“Overall, the 2023 harvest was completed under challenging conditions and great credit is due to all our growers who delivered quality grain to Dairygold. Quality Irish cereals are a key component of our feed rations and Dairygold will always aim to pay a competitive price for our members’ grain,” O’Flaherty said.

Dairygold chairperson Seán O’Brien said: “As a 100% farmer-owned co-operative, tillage farmers are a very important part of Dairygold’s business, and we remain committed to supporting and developing this sector of our business into the future.”