The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has confirmed today (Sunday, January 28) that Rachel Brown has been elected as its new president.

The VCI is the statutory body with responsibility for regulating the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing.

It is a legal requirement to register with the VCI before a vet or veterinary nurse can practice veterinary medicine in Ireland.

Kevin McConnell has also been elected as the deputy president of the VCI.

Both the president and deputy president were appointed following an uncontested election by council members at a recent VCI meeting.

Rachel Brown is a veterinary surgeon based in Co. Mayo where she works with the Moy Veterinary Clinic, a mixed practice serving companion animal and farm animals in Ballina.

Brown, who had served as deputy president of the VCI for the last two years, said it was “an immense privilege to have been elected as president.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the council, along with the registrar and executive team in the interest of the public and of animal health and welfare,” Brown added.

Meanwhile Kevin McConnell, who is a vet practitioner in a large animal practice in Co. Kildare, also said it was an “honour” to take up the new.

McConnell, whose clinical area of expertise and area of interest is equine veterinary medicine, was previously the VCI’s Practice Premises committee chair since January 2022.

He said: “The work of the veterinary council is vital to ensure a well-regulated veterinary sector in Ireland and protecting the interests of the public.”

VCI

Niamh Muldoon, chief executive and registrar of the VCI said she looks forward to working with both the new president and deputy president and to continue the work of the council on animal health, welfare and public health.

Muldoon said the council will benefit from Brown’s expertise that she gained as deputy president.

“I would also like to recognise and sincerely thank our outgoing president, Vivienne Duggan, for her high level of commitment and dedication in the performance of her role over the preceding two years,” she added.