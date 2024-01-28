An Garda Síochána has issued a clear warning to dog owners that farmers are “within their rights to shoot any animal” that is worrying sheep or other livestock.

Gardaí have urged owners not to allow their dogs to roam and to also “keep dogs away from lambing ewes as they are easily distressed”.

“Should your dog attack animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for the damages and you could also face prosecution,” Gardaí in Donegal warned in a social media post.

Last November the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, introduced an increase in on-the-spot fines for serious offences under the Control of Dogs Act from €100 to €300, this came into effect last December.

But farm organisations continue to highlight the “irresponsible behaviour of dog owners” as a key factor in the ongoing spate of dog attacks on sheep across the country.

According to an Garda Síochána more than 3,000 sheep are killed or injured each year and said it said that it “would like to once again remind dog owners that their pet must be kept under control at all times”.

Sheep worrying

Meanwhile Longford County Council has also warned dog owners that it is their “responsibility to keep their animals under appropriate control at all times”.

The council has warned dog owners that they could face a fine or prosecution if their dog is found to be involved in livestock worrying.

According to Longford County Council it received reports of sheep worrying in the Moydow area last week and understands that one lamb is missing and another injured.

“The Longford County Council dog warden will pursue the matter in consultation with An Garda Síochána,” the council confirmed.

It has warned farmers in the area to be extra vigilant and to report any incidents of stray dogs.

Separately a Kerry farmer also told Agriland earlier this month how a dog attack had resulted in 10 of his sheep, some of which were in lamb, being killed, while more are still missing.

Daniel O’Donoghue who keeps a cross-bred flock in the Spa area of Killarney, said when he arrived to check his stock on Monday, January 22 he found one ewe, that had been recently scanned carrying three lambs, dead in a field close to his house.