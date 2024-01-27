Regional styles and variations of St. Brigid’s crosses existed throughout the country in the past. The crosses were hung in animal sheds as well as homes, according to the National Museum of Ireland – Country Life.

February 1 marks Lá Fhéile Bríde, and there are many traditions and customs dedicated to Ireland’s one and only female patron saint.

The crafting of St. Brigid’s crosses is still a popular custom in many Irish homes today, and the National Museum of Ireland – Country Life, has set up a drop-in activity to help keep the tradition alive.

Today (Saturday, January 27) and tomorrow (Sunday, January 28) from 2:00p.m to 4:00p.m, people can call into Turlough Park, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, and learn how to make St. Brigid’s crosses, or refresh their memory on making them. (l-r) St. Brigid’s cross made from two pieces of wood, circular in section. Where the two sticks meet straw has been woven around to form a diamond shape.

St. Brigid’s cross made of two twig-like pieces of wood that form a crucifom shape. Around the centre point of this straw is woven to create a diamond pattern.

The museum has an ongoing display which explores St. Brigid’s Day customs, as well as a temporary display of St. Brigid’s crosses demonstrating regional styles and variations throughout Ireland.

Additionally, there will be free guided tours of the Irish folklife collection on both days, with a focus on objects, customs and traditions associated with St. Brigid.

Advertisement

St. Brigid’s Day – and the older Celtic festival of Imbolc – is an important seasonal marker. According to folk tradition, the day signifies the start of spring, new life on the farm, fertility and growth.

St. Brigid promised fine weather from her feast day onwards, according to the National Museum of Ireland – Country Life. Brídeog (unfinished)

Clodagh Doyle, keeper of the Irish folklife collection at the Co. Mayo museum, outlines some interesting customs associated with the female saint, including the festive meal.

The traditional meal of the day consisted of a supper of potatoes and freshly-churned butter, with apple cakes or barm-brack served with tea.

The family would eat this meal together while constructing their St. Brigid’s crosses. They sought St. Brigid’s protection for the fertility of the household, farm and land and to safeguard them from illness and disease.

Clodagh highlights how in parts of Connacht, people would carry a large straw belt, through which the inhabitants passed while saying a prayer to St. Brigid, in the hope of gaining the saint’s protection from illness during the coming year.

Advertisement

(l-r) St. Brigid’s cross, wheel-type. St. Brigid’s cross, circular cross made from twig with bark still on. Arranged in a circular formation with cross-like structure at centre.

In many parts of the country, the curator highlights that ‘Biddy boys or girls’, went from house-to-house with ‘Biddy’, an effigy of the saint, often a straw doll, collecting money and food for a party in her honour, while reciting a rhyme.

After the St. Brigid’s crosses were hung up, leftover straw was often sprinkled on the crops or incorporated into spancels – ropes or fetters used to hobble an animal – or bedding for animals, so as to invoke the saint’s blessing as she passed through the country on the eve of her feast day, Clodagh said.

The free, walk-in event at the museum is for people of all ages.

Meanwhile Bríd Faoin Spéir, a free St. Brigid-inspired arts event will take place in Portarlington, Co. Laois on Thursday, February 1.

Celebrating female empowerment, this is the first in a series of five public arts events taking place in counties Roscommon, Cork city, Kerry, Laois and Tipperary, which aim to promote the arts and encourage more arts-based outdoor performances.