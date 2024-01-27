The most recent sheep kill figures have shown that the supply of lambs and hoggets has decreased, as the overall weekly throughput suffered a considerable drop.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 52,056 sheep were processed last week (week ending Sunday, January 21), which is a decrease of 5,257 head from the week prior.

46,858 lambs/hoggets were processed, which is back over 3,900 head on the week prior, while a further 5,198 ewes and rams were slaughtered, which was back over 1,300 head on the previous week.

The table below gives an overview of the sheep kill for the week ending Sunday, January 21 (week 3) and the cumulative kill to date this year, compared to the same time period in 2023. Type 2024

week 3 2024 cumulative 2023 weekly 2023 cumulative Weekly

difference Cumulative difference 24 vs. 23 % weekly difference 24 vs. 23 % cumulative difference Lambs/hoggets 46,858 131,426 40,878 138,756 5,980 -7,330 15% 9% Spring lambs 0 8,571 0 0 0 8,571 – – Ewes and rams 5,198 15,718 7,125 20,402 -1,927 -4,684 -27% -23% Light lambs 0 5 3 10 -3 -5 –100% -50% Total 52,056 155,720 48,006 159,168 4,050 -3,448 8% -2% Source: DAFM

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 155,720 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 131,426 have been lambs/hoggets, 8,571 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (15,718), and a small portion of light lambs (five head).

In week three, there were 50,796 lambs/hoggets slaughtered, and a total of 84,568 in 2024 so far.

When compared to the same week last year, 48,006 sheep were processed, while a total of 159,168 sheep had been processed by that stage of 2023.

Bord Bia’s sheep meat sector manager, Seamus McMenamin, recently said there will be a higher carryover of store lambs in 2024. He estimates this figure to be at approximately 40,000 head.