The Northern Irish branch of the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has warned the UK parliament of a potential “public health emergency” unless permanent access to veterinary medicine is secured.

The current president and two former presidents of BVA NI were giving evidence to a committee on the Windsor Framework in the House of Lords, where they addressed post-Brexit medicine access issues.

The committee is conducting an new inquiry into the Windsor Framework and continued access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland, which faces being severely impacted due to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Current BVA president Esther Skelly-Smith and former presidents Mark Little and Simon Doherty outlined the implications should the current grace period allowing access to continue under existing regulations expire in 2025 without a permanent, workable solution in place.

This could see Northern Ireland lose access to an estimated 51% of veterinary medicines, including vaccines for zoonotic diseases such as salmonella and leptospirosis; as well as insulin for dogs and cats; and flu and tetanus vaccines for horses.

Skelly-Smith said: “If the current grace period expires without and agreement, the potential consequences are vast and severe.

“Northern Ireland would be left facing a very real public health emergency and serious implication for the farming industry as well as potentially devastating outcomes for the equine sector and companion animals unable to get the treatment they need,” Skelly-Smith added.

“It’s crucial a permanent solution is found to ensure the protection of Northern Ireland’s animal and public health, and the agricultural economy is able to continue.”

This is not the first time the BVA has issued this warning.

Late last year, BVA president Anna Judson said that a permanent solution to access of vet medicines in Northern Ireland must be found.

Speaking at the BVA’s 2023 annual Northern Ireland dinner in Stormont, Judson told attendees: “It is absolutely vital that high standards of animal welfare and public health are protected.”

“Finding a permanent solution must be a top priority ahead of the grace period expiration in 2025 to protect animal welfare and protect public health,” the BVA president said.