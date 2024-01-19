The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has claimed that all farm development programmes could come to a halt in Northern Ireland.

This, it said, is a direct consequence of new ‘ammonia’ related measures, specified by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

According to union president, David Brown, the new measure will relate to both new developments, and the replacement of existing sheds.

At the heart of the matter, is the recent assertion by NIEA that farm building work is, essentially, prohibited, if the site in question is within 7km of an area of outstanding scientific interest.

According to David Brown, the new recommendation takes in 97% of the land farmed in Northern Ireland.

“The measure will drastically stymie investment across all the farming sectors. An industry must be allowed to invest in its future.”

The union presidential team believes that the impact of the new ammonia measure must be confronted. It could take the decision of a future Stormont Executive minister to make this happen.

The decision to move away from the ‘Ammonia Standing Advice’ that was previously in place, follows a legal challenge by Northern Ireland’s Office of Environmental Protection (OEP).

As a result, NIEA will now provide planning authorities with site-specific advice, on a case-by-case basis.

This will be implemented with immediate effect, until a new ammonia strategy and updated standing advice has been agreed and are in place.

“It needs to be recognised that farm development is extremely expensive and is a huge financial commitment. From planning fees, and the various reports that are needed to satisfy NIEA, to the actual building itself is very costly,” Brown continued.

“For many farm families in NI, the cost of planning is simply unaffordable. This sudden policy change has the potential to create more hindrance for farmers by pausing much needed advances on-farm again or stopping some that are currently in the system.

“Our members are frustrated and angry about the constantly moving goalposts.”

Browne claimed that NIEA does not recognise that to help improve farms’ environmental footprint regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ammonia or water quality issues, investment in farm infrastructure and replacing older facilities is vital.

“Yet, planning permission continues to be a major stumbling block for farmers, preventing them from doing more to improve the environment,” he added.

“We are in dire need of planning policy that supports our farmers and their ambitions to become more sustainable, helping us to achieve extremely challenging climate change targets and address other environmental issues,” the UFU president explained.