The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is partnering with Dr. Rebecca Orr to identify factors that influence a farmer’s behaviour when they are advised to seek healthcare.

Orr has completed research through Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and, as part of the ‘Entitled Cardio Study’, will focus on heart problems and diabetes in farmers.

Orr said the main aim of the study is to identify which factors influence farmers’ behaviours when they are told to seek medical advice about their risk of heart disease or diabetes.

“The research has been co-designed by farmers and will help us understand why they may or may not visit their doctor, which impacts their health and wellbeing.

“It is commonly assumed that due to the nature of their job, farmers have an active and healthy lifestyle.

“However, increased mechanisation, stress and mental health problems within the industry coupled with westernised diets, may mean that farmers are at greater risk of heart disease and diabetes,” Dr. Orr said.

Orr said she is “extremely hopeful” that this research will help to improve daily life and wellbeing for all farmers in the near future.

“All input is welcome from farmers across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland,” she said.

“It would be extremely helpful if you could spare a few minutes to complete the questionnaire, with the option to take part in a follow up interview.

“The questionnaire can be found on the UFU website in the news section or contact the UFU directly to receive a copy by post,” Dr. Orr added.