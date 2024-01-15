Thousands of farmers have attended a rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin today (Monday, January 15), following a week of protests in towns throughout the country.

The week of action followed government plans to cut farmer tax reliefs for both agri-diesel and the annual vehicle tax.

More than 100,000 tractors were on the streets and almost every farmer took part in the protests, Deutscher Bauernverband e.V (DBV) president, Joachim Rukwied said.

Speaking to the crowds today, Rukwied said that this protest is about the future of rural areas, young farmers and about securing supply of domestically produced food.

Advertisement

Farmer protests

The government recently withdrew its plan to end the vehicle tax exemption for farmers but holds on to cutting the agri-diesel relief, which the DBV said would cost farmers €440 million annually.

The protest organised by the German farm organisation was supported by a group representing hauliers, tradespeople from various sectors, and a large number of the public.

Protesters demand the end of Germany’s “Ample” (stoplight) coalition comprising the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP), and the Green Party.

Without stable rural areas and without agriculture, there is “no future”, Rukwied said and welcomed Germany’s Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner to speak to the crowds.

Advertisement

The FDP leader defended the proposed phase out of the agri-diesel tax relief for farmers over the next few years and said that he “can’t promise” more government support. Germany’s Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner at the protest today. Source: Pro 7 newstime.digital, Youtube

Farmers are supported by the EU and the German government with €9 billion every year, he said and added that the protests were “already successful” as the vehicle tax exemption will remain.

The phase out is part of the government’s plan to fill a gap in public finances through a number of measures, which include measures affecting several sectors, including agriculture.

The minister said now is the opportunity to discuss “over the top” environmental standards and to end the “ideological paternalism” of farmers, instead of focusing on agri-diesel.